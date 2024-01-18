A new season of the show from Monterey, California, is coming.

There are more Big Little Lies on the way, Reese Witherspoon and Casey Bloys confirmed.

Season 3 of the hit HBO series is happening, Variety reports. She announced the news on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globes a while back.

Big Little Lies Season 3 is in development

She noted that Nicole Kidman was part of it, too, with her when asked about it. “We are working on it,” Witherspoon said. “Nic and I have been working on it a lot.”

Beyond Witherspoon, HBO boss Casey Bloys added to the update. He said he has heard “a little bit about the idea. I think it could be great.”

“When you have all these stars, you've got to get their schedules in line. We have to get it written,” Bloys mentioned. “So, there's a lot that needs to be done. It's very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody's very busy. But it's a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We're excited when they're ready, and we will take those steps when they're ready.”

Big Little Lies's first season came out in 2017 and focused on a group of ladies in Monterey, California. From there, it goes into a homicide investigation, and they brought Meryl Streep in for Season 2 as Kidman's mother-in-law. It was a continuation of season 1, as the ladies dealt with the death of Perry Wright and all that followed.

Big Little Lies fans must remain patient, as it sounds like things are in very early development. But it all sounds very promising.