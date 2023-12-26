Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently sold his beach house in Newport Beach, Calif. Here's your chance to check it out!

After playing point guard for Michigan basketball, Rob Pelinka would go on to become a reputable sports agent. Some of the notable NBA stars he worked with include Andre Iguodala, James Harden and Kobe Bryant.

Afterwards, Pelinka would make waves in the NBA as the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers. As general manager, Pelinka recently helped the Lakers secure the franchise's 17th NBA title inside the 2020 NBA Bubble.

Given Pelinka's popularity with the Purple and Gold, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rob Pelinka's $3.7 million former beach house in Newport Beach, Calif.

Back in 2009, Pelinka was known for representing eventual NBA MVP James Harden, who became the third overall pick during that year's NBA Draft. Around the same time, Pelinka decided to buy himself a luxurious Newport Beach property. The property purchase cost the Lakers general manager $2 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After owning the property for more than a decade, it looks like the champion executive is keen on unloading the same Newport Beach home. In 2021, Pelinka listed the beach retreat in the market with an asking price of $3.95 million. He eventually agreed to sell it for $3.7 million.

Here are some photos of Rob Pelinka's $3.7 million former beach house in Newport Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Los Angeles Times

Pelinka's former home encompasses 3,500 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A home fit for a top-performing executive like Pelinka, there's no question that the property contains a surplus of attractive features. Some of these attractions include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, an entertainment room and a master bed suite with a resort-style bath.

While the interior of the beach home is solid, the same can be said about the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains plenty of lounge areas, including an outdoor living room with a firepit, a dining area, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening activities.

In 2020, Pelinka reached success as an executive after helping the Lakers win an NBA championship for the first time since 2010. With Pelinka's success as a general manager and a sports agent, it isn't surprising that he can afford to acquire a luxurious property like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Pelinka has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rob Pelinka's $3.7 million former beach house in Newport Beach.