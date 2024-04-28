The Oklahoma City Thunder are going for the sweep over the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
In the three games of this series, the Thunder are scoring 108.0 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 28.3 points per game, and 5.7 assists. Jalen Williams is scoring 20.3 points per game, as well. Chet Holmgren leads the team in rebounding, and he is blocking 3.7 shots per game. Oklahoma City is shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc in the three games played.
The Pelicans have dug themselves a hole, and they do not have Zion Williamson to help them get out of it. In the three games played, the Pelicans are scoring under 90 points per game. C.J McCollum leads the team with 17.0 points per game while Brandon Ingram is at 16.3 points. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging a double-double for the Pelicans, as well. As a team, the Pelicans are shooting 40.3 percent from the field, and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 4 Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -174
New Orleans Pelicans: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +146
Over: 205 (-110)
Under: 205 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 4
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder have won all three games of this series, and they have done it on the defensive end of the floor. The Pelicans have not scored over 92 points in any of the games played this series. As mentioned, the Pelicans are scoring under 90 points per game in the series. If the Thunder continue to play defense as they are, they are going to win this game.
The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he is a big reason for their success. He is scoring almost 30 points per game, and the Thunder will need him to do that in this game, as well. When he puts up at least 25 points, the Thunder are 44-14. If he can do it again, the Thunder are going to win this game and sweep the series.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans need to do some more scoring in this game. They will not win this game by scoring less than 100 points again. New Orleans needs McCollum and Ingram to really step it up in this game. McCollum is the more important piece in the puzzle. He scored at least 20 points in 34 of his games played this season. When he did that, the Pelicans had a record of 27-7. If McCollum can have a good game, and get hot from the field, the Pelicans are going to avoid being swept.
Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
I am not going to overthink this game. The Thunder are the better team, and they have been all season. Oklahoma City has been much better in this series, as well. I do not see a way in which the Pelicans magically turn it around in this one. For that reason, I am going to take the Thunder to win this game, cover the spread, and complete the first round sweep over the Pelicans.
Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Thunder -4.5 (-110)