The fledgling DC Universe appears to be taking shape with Creature Commandos set to hit Max in 2024, Superman well into production, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's pre-production coming together. There is still plenty more on the way, though, and James Gunn appeared to have teased Lanterns may be the next project on the way in a recent social media post.
Gunn, who hasn't been shy about teasing the DCU's progress on social media, took to Instagram to share a cryptic tease for the upcoming Max series, according to ComicBookMovie. The director and DC Studios co-head simply posted a comic panel of a battered Green Lantern's fist clenched and shining their ring upwards in a display of power.
Little else is known about the series other than it will follow longtime Green Lanterns Hal Jordan on John Stewart in what Gunn and his co-head, Peter Safran, previously teased as a detective show.
“This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns – John Stewart and Hal Jordan,” Gunn previously said. “We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial-based TV show, which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth. In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU.”
Jordan and Stewart won't be the first Green Lanterns to appear in the DC Universe. Guy Gardner is set to appear in 2025's Superman, portrayed by Nathan Fillion, though it is not known if he will appear in any other upcoming DCU projects.
In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night
There is no shortage of other Green Lanterns that could be features in Lanterns, either, with there being eight Green Lanterns coming from Earth, alone. Alongside Stewart, Jordan, and Gardener, the other Earth-bound Lanterns are Kyle Rayner, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, the Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, and the newest Corps member Sojourner Mullein.
It would not be surprising to see the Green Lantern Corps' founders, The Guardians of the Universe, and some of its most famous alien members such as Kilowag, Tomar-Re, Jade, and possibly even Mogo the Sentient Planet in the series as well.
Each Lantern's backstory could also play a significant part in the series as their pasts have typically been a key reason for why they were chosen to become Green Lanterns. They all have shown the capability of overcoming fear and near-indomitable willpower that helped make some of the Earth-born Lanterns some of the strongest in the Corps' history.
With the series focusing primarily on Stewart and Jordan, it would not be surprising to see the pair's respective service histories play a part in their partnership and, potentially, the larger overall story. Jordan served as a fighter pilot while Stewart was a Marine, something which helped the pair develop a friendship that has existed in the comics since the early 1970s.