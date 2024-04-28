The past 48 hours have been all about damage control for the Atlanta Falcons, and frankly, that's not the position you want or expect to be in after the NFL Draft. But certainly, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris had to anticipate that the selection of Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick would cause at least a little bit of an uproar considering it's only been a month and a half since signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a 4-year deal with a $100 million guarantee.
Terry Fontenot was the first to speak out in defense of the pick, claiming that he felt good about the selection of Penix because now in the Falcons quarterback room, they had their QB of the present and their QB of the future. And while that's definitely a desirable position to find yourself in, it may be more advantageous to use your draft capital to surround your QB of the present with as much talent as possible. Fontenot's remarks didn't exactly put out the fire that the pick had created, so that meant it was on newly hired head coach Raheem Morris to try to manage the flames.
“We came up with a decision, this is what we plan to do,” said Raheem Morris, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “And Kirk does not have to look over his shoulder every time he throws a bad pass. Like, that is not the case. So I know I'm going to have to tell you guys once or twice that that is not the case. Like, we are here to go win, and we are here to go win it all. We are here to win as much as we can win.”
Okay, so the gist of what Raheem Morris is saying here is that the Falcons are here to win, and that there will be no quarterback competition in Atlanta. Again, that's all fine and good, but that doesn't mean Kirk Cousins doesn't have the right to question the selection when he came to Atlanta with the idea that the team they would be putting together would be focused on winning in the present.
According to Marc Raimondi, Cousins wasn't told about the Falcons plan to take a quarterback in the Draft until the Falcons were on the clock and preparing to call in the pick for the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up. This did not necessarily go over too well in Kirk Cousins' camp.
“Mike McCartney, Cousins' agent, told ESPN's Pete Thamel that there was frustration and confusion coming from Cousins' camp because Atlanta didn't use its first-round pick to improve the team for next season,” writes Raimondi.
“I hate for it to be like the story of the draft,” Morris said on Saturday, and his frustration is warranted. Aside from diehard Falcons fans and draft experts, I'm sure most others couldn't name one of the other seven picks the Falcons made over the weekend. But the frustration from all of the Atlanta Falcons fans out there who are wondering what the hell is going on with their team is just as warranted.