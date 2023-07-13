Inter Milan has made an improved offer for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, with the Italian side presenting a second bid to try to keep the striker at San Siro, reported by goal.com. The first offer made by Inter several weeks ago for Lukaku was rejected by Chelsea, with the Blues deeming it unacceptable. The initial proposed loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2024 didn't meet Chelsea's valuation of the player.

Inter Milan is expected to make another attempt to sign the Belgian striker. The improved offer is said to be €30 million plus bonuses, with Lukaku contemplating a permanent switch to this illustrious club.

Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a wage cut to facilitate the deal, understanding the delicate financial position of Inter Milan. Lukaku's desire to remain in Serie A seems evident, as he admitted it publically. The Belgian is expected to wait eagerly to hear the result of these ongoing negotiations.

The potential transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan could be a significant one. Inter Milan had an excellent season in Serie A last year with the Belgians forming a formidable partnership with Lautaro Martinez upfront, and with Lukaku staying put, the club's aspirations of repeating their prior season might be on the line. Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel could be forced to rethink his tactical strategies should the transfer go through, as Lukaku has emerged as an essential player in his team's reshaped attack.

As the negotiations between Inter Milan and Chelsea continue, it remains to be seen whether Inter's new offer will entice Chelsea to let go of their prized asset. The twist and turns of the Lukaku transfer saga will undoubtedly hold the football world's attention in the weeks to come.