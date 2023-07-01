Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has opened the lid on the future of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The former Manchester United man's loan spell with the Serie A giants has ended. He will now return to Chelsea with his future yet to be sorted.

Until now, the reports suggest that both Lukaku and Chelsea want to part ways. On the other hand, Inter Milan are desperate to welcome him back to San Siro. However, CEO Marotta suggests that the permanent switch will only be done at the right price. The Inter CEO also referenced Lukaku's offer from Saudia Arabia, estimated to be around €50m.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Marotta said, “Chelsea must decide what they will do with him; it’s normal that they can’t put him on the market and expect large fees.”

“It’s no coincidence the offer from Saudi Arabia for Lukaku was around €50m”.

Nerazzurri first signed Lukaku for £75m from Manchester United in 2019. After two years at San Sirro, the Belgian guided the team to the Europa League final in 2020 and a Serie A title in 2021. In the 2021 transfer window, Chelsea signed Lukaku for €115m. After returning to Inter Milan in 2022, the former Everton man has had a rough time with the Italian giants.

In 37 games, Lukaku has scored only 14 goals and provided seven assists. Moreover, he had to deal with multiple injury issues. The Belgian's performance in the Champions League final drew heavy criticism, where he missed an open net to bring Inter Milan on equal terms with Manchester City. Lukaku also had a shocking World Cup in Qatar, where he provided similar performances for his country.