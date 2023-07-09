Inter Milan is ready to submit their first offer for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Nerazzurri are on the verge of losing out on their first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the first bid for Sommer is expected to be around €6m. It is expected that Inter Milan will submit their offer after the Onana deal is finalized by Manchester United. The Champions League runner-ups are planning to replace Onana and Samir Handanovic this summer with Sommer and Anatolij Trubin.

Inter Milan could have a problem in negotiating for Sommer due to the injury status of Manuel Neuer. It is reported that the World Cup winner suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg. Hence, his return date is in doubt. Regardless, Nerazzurri will push for the Swiss goalkeeper this summer.

Further developments regarding this transfer will take place after Onana's deal with Manchester United is closed. The Red Devils have officially confirmed the departure of David de Gea after 12 years at the club. The Spaniard has left Old Trafford as a free agent and could reportedly reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudia Arabia.

Erik ten Hag has had a great working relationship with Onana since their days together at Ajax. The evolution of the Cameroonian goalkeeper in the past 12 months has impressed the Dutch manager. The personal terms are already agreed upon by the 27-year-old. Now, it is just about negotiating the player's price. Inter Milan have already rejected a €50m bid by Manchester United for his signature.