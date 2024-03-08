The Big 12 concludes its regular season as Iowa State and Kansas State face. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Kansas State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Iowa State comes into the game sitting at 24-6 on the year and 13-4 in conference play. They have secured the two seed in the Big 12 tournament, and still have a chance at the top seed with a win and some help. They have also won eight of their last nine games. the only loss was an eight-point loss on the road to Houston, who leads the Big 12. Since then, they have won four straight games.
Meanwhile, Kansas State is 17-13 on the year while sitting 7-10 in conference play. They have lost five of their last seven games though, struggling in the process. They did have an upset of BYU, but last time out, they fell by 22 to Kansas. This will also be the second time these two teams have faced off. In the first game, Iowa State took a 78-67 win at home.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Kansas State Odds
Iowa State: -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -200
Kansas State: +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +164
Over: 132.5 (-110)
Under: 132.5 (-110)
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN2
Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Iowa State ranks 11th in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 69th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 81st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 31st in assists per game. They are 113th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert comes into the game with 13.6 points per game this year, while also shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.2 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 12.5 points per game this year while shooting fair, hitting 41.6 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.0 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 11.3 points per game this year
Iowa State is 211th in rebounds per game this year. They are 57th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 195th in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. Tre King leads the way with 5.1 rebounds per game while having 9.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 4.7 rebounds per game, while three other plays are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.
Iowa State is fourth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 58th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are third in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 2.8 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.7 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.5 steals per game.
Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kansas State comes in sitting 70th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 145th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas State is 181st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 200th in effective field goal percentage. Tylor Perry leads the way as he comes in with 15.5 points per game this year but is not shooting great at just 36.4 percent this year. He is leading the team in assists this year with 4.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Cam Carter comes in with 14.7 points per game this year but is also shooting just 39.9 percent this year. Finally, Arthur Kaluma comes in with 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field.
Kansas State is 61st in the nation in rebounds per game but sits 306th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage. Still, they are 72nd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. This is led by Arthur Kaluma, who comes in with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team is David N'Guessan, who has 6.6 rebounds per game, with almost three per game on the offensive glass.
Kansas State sits 119th in the nation in points against per game but sits 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Cam Carter has been great, coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while also having .6 blocks per game this year. Further, Tylor Perry comes in with 1.2 steals per game this year.
Final Iowa State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick
Kansas State has not been playing well. Since they beat Kansas, they have lost five times, and covered in just four of the seven games. Iowa State has covered seven of its last ten, with a push. They are the stronger team here as well. They have the better defense, and Kansas State has consistently shot worse over the last few weeks. With poor shooting, combined with the Iowa State defense, expect Iowa State to cover.
Final Iowa State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -4.5 (-112)