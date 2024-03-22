It is the second round of the NCAA tournament as Washington State faces Iowa State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The seven-seed Washington State won their first game in the East Region to start their tournament run. In the first round thye would face ten-seeded Drake. It was a back-and-forth game for most of the first 30 minutes of play. Washington State would have a four-point lead at the half, but be down just two minutes into the second half. Drake would build an eight-point lead with under eight to play, and then Washington State stepped up. Washington State went on a 20-7 run to end the game and would win the game 66-61.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is the two seed in the East Region. In their first game, they faced South Dakota State. It was a game of domination for Iowa State. They took the first lead of the game and never gave it back. Iowa State was up 15 just seven minutes into the game. South Dakota State would go on a 10-0 run to make it a five-point game, but Iowa State took off from there. They would go on to win the game 82-65.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Washington State-Iowa State Odds
Washington State: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +265
Iowa State: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -335
Over: 128.5 (-115)
Under: 128.5 (-105)
Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington State is 37th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting 67th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 133rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 112th in effective field goal percentage. Isaac Jones comes into the game with 15.5 points per game this year, while he is shooting 57.8 percent from the field this year. Myles Rice comes in with 14.9 points per game this year and also leads the team in assists per game this year. He comes in with 3.9 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Jaylen Wells. He comes in with 12.3 points per game on the year.
Washington State Is 56th in the nation in total rebounds per game. They are 46th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while sitting sixth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Jones leads the way here as well. He comes into the game with 7.5 rebounds per game this year and also has over two offensive rebounds per game. Andrej Jakimovski comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game this year, while Rueben Chinyelu also comes in with five rebounds per game this year.
Washington State is 31st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 32nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Miles Rice has been solid on defense. He comes in with 1.6 steals per game this year. Further, Isaac Jones comes in with a block per game this year.
Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Iowa State ranks sixth in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 53rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 92nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 31st in assists per game. They are 85th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert comes into the game with 13.8 points per game this year, while also shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.3 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 12.4 points per game this year while shooting fair, hitting 42.9 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 4.9 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 11.2 points per game this year
Iowa State is 247th in rebounds per game this year. They are 84th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 219th in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. The King leads the way with 5.3 rebounds per game while having 9.0 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 4.6 rebounds per game, while three other players are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.
Iowa State is fourth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 35th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are third in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 2.7 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 2.0 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.5 steals per game. three other players come in with a steal per game as well.
Final Washington State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick
Iowa State should be able to get the win here. They are good enough on defense to slow down the Washington State attack. Still, covering 7.5 points against a sound Washington State team may be difficult. Washington State has been playing well as of late and had a solid first-round game. Expect this to be a defensive battle, which will keep it tight as Washington State covers.
Final Washington State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +7.5 (-110)