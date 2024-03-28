Caitlin Clark continues to make waves with the Iowa women's basketball program as one of the most prolific talents in NCAA history. In addition to her strong March Madness run, Clark received an invitation from Ice Cube to participate in his BIG3 league. However, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is cautioning Clark about accepting the offer.
Ice Cube reportedly offered Clark $5 million to play at least eight regular season BIG3 games. He confirmed the news on social media after rumors began to spread.
“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3,” Ice Cube posted on X.
Given Ice Cube's “generational” take on Clark, Draymond Green believes the BIG3 owner's offer could be more enticing.
“Five million dollars unfortunately is just not enough. It doesn't make sense, and I'm sure whoever is behind Caitlin Clark is thinking about building a brand not grab some money,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.
Green believes Clark's worth is well beyond the offer made to her.
“The amount of money that Caitlin Clark has made and is going to make, makes no sense for her to risk that,” Green added.
While $5 million may seem like chump change to Green, Clark's BIG3 earnings alone would be more than what the highest-paid WNBA player made in 2023. In addition, the Iowa women's basketball star would bring in more income from merchandise and sponsorships.
Nevertheless, Clark's talent is invaluable and she continues to impress during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
A historical run
Clark had a historical run with the Hawkeyes and has broken too many records to count. To start, she led Iowa to the 2023 NCAA Championship. Unfortunately, the squad was bested 102-85 by Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers. Yet, Iowa came back strong in 2023-24 and is in the Sweet 16.
Before the NCAA Tournament, Clark made headlines by breaking two monumental records. First, she broke Kelsey Plum's all-time women's college basketball scoring record. Then, she broke Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring record, spanning both men's and women's participants.
Clark's momentum spilled into the first two rounds of March Madness. She put up 27 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds against the 16th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders. Clark then amassed 32 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in a 64-54 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start against West Virginia, but Clark and company eventually settled in and regained control of the game. She understands that her team needs to be at its best to compete with the best talent in the country. Clark discussed this after the win over the Mountaineers.
“I was a little frustrated. I feel like that comes from knowing what it takes for where we want to be. From here on out, every single team is going to give us a really good game,” Clark said, per Hawk Central.
Surely, the Hawkeyes will be more prepared as they gear up to take on the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.