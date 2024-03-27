In a move that could potentially reshape women’s basketball, Ice Cube's BIG3 league officially extended a $5 million contract offer to Caitlin Clark, confirmed Wednesday by Ice Cube himself. The offer, which stands as a historic moment for the sport, would make Clark the highest-paid women's basketball player for playing in just 10 games if she accepts.
Clark, currently the most prominent figure in college basketball, has made her mark in the NCAA history books with a record-breaking games that have seen her surpass all-time scoring records set by Kelsey Plum, Lynette Woodard and Pete Maravich. Clark has helped propel the Iowa women's basketball team to the Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament, and she is also anticipated to be the first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
The BIG3 league, known for its unique approach to basketball with a three-on-three format, put forth a $5 million offer for Clark to participate in a minimum of eight regular season games, with the possibility of 2 playoff games, as reported by TMZ on Wednesday.
“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark,” Ice Cube said in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, after TMZ broke the news. “Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”
Compensation package for Caitlin Clark expands to merchandise, sponsorship deals
According to sources familiar with the discussions, the compensation package extends beyond the court. Clark would also earn significant income from merchandise and sponsorship deals. Additionally, the BIG3 league has designed the offer to work with her career in the WNBA, with minimal scheduling conflicts and allowing for dual participation.
The BIG3's lucrative offer far exceeds the highest salary in the WNBA, where Erica Wheeler was the top earner last year with $242,000. Even with a prospective WNBA contract that could offer slightly more, the BIG3's offer is in another financial stratosphere, potentially placing Clark in the million-dollar earners' category.
If Clark joins the BIG3, she would become the first female player in the league, a fitting role for someone who grew up competing against male players. It also highlights BIG3's commitment to inclusivity and breaking new ground in professional sports.
However the offer comes during a complex time where the BIG3 has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with the NBA, which oversees the WNBA. With the U.S. Department of Justice previously initiating an antitrust investigation into allegations of the NBA attempting to undermine the BIG3, the outcome of the offer could have implications beyond Clark's personal decision. It also poses a potential challenge for the WNBA, where players commonly play in overseas leagues during the offseason for additional income.