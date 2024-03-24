The Iowa women's basketball team took on an intriguing first-round March Madness matchup against the Holy Cross Crusaders. Of course, the main attraction was Caitlin Clark, who turned in a standout performance. However, Clark was not content with her slow start in Iowa's victory.
Clark ended the 91-65 win with 27 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, but it took her a while to get warmed up. She detailed her frustrations to reporters after the game.
“I was a little frustrated. I feel like that comes from knowing what it takes for where we want to be. From here on out, every single team is going to give us a really good game,” Clark said, per Hawk Central.
Clark's body language got the best of her in the first half, and she admitted that she could have improved her mentality.
“I definitely think I could have smiled more but hey, I'm competitive, I want to win. I expect it to be really good all the time,” Clark added.
Despite the brief down moment, Clark eventually lightened her spirit as the game progressed. She and the Hawkeyes took control to keep dancing.
How far can Caitlin Clark take Iowa women's basketball?
Clark was not the only one who showed up Saturday. Several of her teammates contributed standout performances in the Holy Cross victory.
Fellow guard Kate Martin poured in a 15-point-14-assist double-double. In addition. Gabbie Marshall chipped in 11 points, while Sydney Affolter scored nine points and dished 11 assists. The Hawkeyes also had tremendous bench help from Addison O'Grady, who put up 14 points and five rebounds.
Iowa played suffocating defense on Holy Cross. They held the Crusaders to 32.4% from the field and 20.6% on three-pointers. Moreover, the Hawkeyes forced 13 turnovers highlighted by 5 blocks and 11 steals.
Despite the outstanding defensive performance, Clark's squad did not have the best shooting day. Iowa only shot 31.3% on three and went 19/27 from the field. These are not horrible percentages, but the Hawkeyes will need to be better than their future March Madness foes.
Iowa is preparing to face the No. 8-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers, who beat the Princeton Tigers 63-53 on Saturday. The Mountaineers have a hard-hitting guard that Clark and Hawkeyes will need to tame.
An opportunity for improvement
West Virginia's JJ Quinerly scored a whopping 29 points and grabbed seven boards in the Princeton matchup. Caitlin Clark and company will have to focus defensively to keep Quinerly at bay. The Hawkeyes cannot allow themselves to have the slow start they had in the first round.
Nevertheless, Clark believes her team is equipped to handle whatever adversity gets thrown at them. Her belief in Iowa was exemplified by the team's storming comeback and dominant victory on Saturday.
“I think that's one of the best parts of this team. We are always in the game, no matter what situation it is…That just speaks to our offensive firepower. When we're able to string stops together, that's when our offense thrives,” Clark said.
The Hawkeyes held the Crusaders to only nine second-quarter points. They hope to bring the same intensity against West Virginia on March 25th. With Caitlyn Clark on their side, there is no doubt they can do it.