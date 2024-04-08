For decades, women's college basketball struggled to gain national exposure. Unfortunately, interest in the product was relatively low, thereby preventing many star players from receiving a decent share of the limelight. The accolades of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member Lynette Woodard were especially obscured. She has been a far more prominent topic of conversation lately, but mainly because Caitlin Clark broke her scoring record.
As is too often the case in life, a pioneer and road-paver is forgotten until they are about to be surpassed by someone else. Their names are mentioned to prop up the status and aura of the modern superstar instead of having their own legacies examined. Now more than ever, society is guilty of being consumed by the moment.
That being said, Clark is not merely a fad. She is the most transcendent force women's college basketball has ever seen. While there are multiple legends who undoubtedly contend with the two-time AP Player of the Year for the greatest of all-time title, her ability to mobilize the masses and open wallets is unmatched.
Respecting the past while also celebrating the present and future
Caitlin Clark has led the sport to unexplored territory, all without even winning a national championship during her four years at Iowa. South Carolina just capped off a perfect season by defeating the Hawkeyes, 87-75, and yet Clark will likely be remembered as the protagonist of the 2023-24 campaign.
Maintaining this type of influence and presence in the WNBA will be significantly more challenging, but following the transformative impact she had in college, No. 22 is already one of the most important figures in women's basketball history. Ticket sales and public reception reflect as much.
And therein lies the dilemma that is facing the legends who obviously want their own sizable contributions recognized. But by pushing the issue, they risk being perceived as bitter or resentful of Clark's fame. After experiencing this exact type of backlash over the weekend, Lynette Woodard is clarifying controversial remarks she made about Clark breaking her scoring record.
The 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist enjoyed a remarkable run at the University of Kansas before the women's game was under the governance of the NCAA. The 3,649 points she totaled with the Jayhawks in the Association Intercollegiate Athletics for Women came while using a men's size basketball and without a 3-point shot.
“My record was hidden from everyone for 43 years,” Woodard said, per WNYT's Chrystal Stone. “I don't think my record has been broken, because you can't duplicate what you're not duplicating.”
She changed her tune the next day.
Lynette Woodard clears air on Caitlin Clark comments
Although Lynette Woodard did not mention Clark by name, her declaration that her record still stands was viewed as a jab at the Iowa women's basketball innovator by some fans. Woodard, who has publicly supported Clark before, is looking to explain the polarizing soundbite.
“To clarify my remarks made at an award ceremony on Saturday, no one respects Caitlin Clark's accomplishments more than I do,” she posted on social media Sunday night. “This is why I accepted Iowa's invitation to participate in Caitlin's senior day. My message was: a lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras. Each is a snapshot in time. Caitlin holds the scoring record. I salute her and will be cheering for her throughout the rest of her career.”
One should be able to understand Woodard's perspective. She makes valid points. Though, she should also see how expressing this stance in the manner she did is going to look in the eyes of some people. If Woodard also decided to initially mention the fact that the level of competition is stiffer today, then fans probably would have been more accepting of her rational outlook.
— Lynette Woodard (@LynetteWood3649) April 7, 2024
Comparing one incredible athlete to another can be counterproductive and threatens to undermine the magnitude of an individual's career. This has been particularly rampant in women's college basketball, largely because the gap in the sport's popularity between now and just a few years ago is so substantial.
Past all-time greats did not get to experience this kind of widespread adulation, so there is bound to be some hard feelings. Overcoming obstacles and enjoying a prolific offensive career Lynette Woodard did must be appreciated and celebrated.
Though, lamenting in the present is not going to amend the unfortunate hand she and other trailblazers were dealt in the past. But Caitlin Clark, beyond just the greatness she brought to Iowa and the NCAA, has the power to ensure that their efforts are put under the microscope. That is an overlooked but crucially important aspect of this landmark era.