In the world of college basketball, records and their legacies are topics of much debate and pride. As Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark prepared to take the stage in the 2024 NCAA Tournament championship against an undefeated South Carolina team, Lynette Woodard, weighed in on the significance of Clark's achievements in relation to her own. Woodard, a legend in her own right, is known for setting the women's all-time scoring record for a major school during her tenure at Kansas from 1977 to 1981, with a total of 3,649 points under conditions quite different from today's game.
At the Women's Basketball Coaches Association convention in Cleveland, Woodard made a statement about the evolving nature of the game and its impact on record comparisons. She pointed out the significant differences in the game's rules during her playing days, notably the absence of the three-point shot and the use of a men's basketball, which she believes makes direct comparisons between her record and those set under current rules challenging.
“My record was hidden from everyone for 43 years. I don't think — I'll just go ahead and get the elephant out of the room,” Woodard said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Chrystal Stone of WNYT, “I don't think my record has been broken, because you can't duplicate what you're not duplicating. So unless you come with a men's basketball and a 2-point shot, you know … but just for you, so you can understand, so you can help me spread that word.”
Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard says her all-time scoring record has NOT been broken by Caitlin Clark
#caitlinclark #lynettewoodard #ncaabasketball #collegebasketball #womenscollegebasketball #wfinalfour #finalfour #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/R9X1neT9Bo
— Chrystal Stone (@chrystalstone_) April 6, 2024
Caitlin Clark's records spark debate
The discussion around records and their acknowledgment has been a point of contention, especially considering the transition from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW), under which Woodard played, to NCAA governance. Pete Maravich's son has made similar comments. Maravich's record for most Division I points was broken by Clark this season. His son called comparing the two record “apples-to-oranges.”
Despite the debate over the comparability of records, Woodard showed grace when Iowa celebrated Clark surpassing her scoring mark earlier this season. During a special recognition at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Woodard acknowledged the moment's significance and praised Clark for bringing attention to women's basketball history.
“I don't think Lynette Woodard would have had this moment without Caitlin Clark, so I've gotta give it right back to her,” Woodard said at the time, per Cody Nagel of 247Sports.
As Clark steps onto the court Sunday for her final college game before declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, her performance throughout the season has been nothing short of spectacular, boasting averages of 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and nine assists per game. She has also set the record for most career three-point field goals in Division I history.
The anticipation for the championship game against South Carolina is palpable, with record TV ratings expected to follow Iowa's impressive journey through the tournament.