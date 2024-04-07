Dawn Staley is forging a dynasty in women's college basketball. The South Carolina Gamecocks have just won another NCAA Tournament national title while also notching an unblemished record throughout the season Going through 38 wins without a loss as they went against tough squads like Indiana, Iowa, and NC State impressed a lot of people. Some names like Sue Bird, Dwyane Wade, John Wall, and Arike Ogunbowale might even ring a bell.
Look, NCAA Tournament contenders UConn and LSU all had a perfect reason to be scared of Iowa. Caitlin Clark might be cold for a while but she blazes up at the right time to get her squad the win. This did not faze Dawn Staley and South Carolina. While the all-time leading scorer of women's college basketball was chucking shots, the rest of the Gamecocks ensured that no one else in the Hawkeyes system got a hot hand. This got them the win and all the praise.
South Carolina had the stars watching
Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale had nothing but praise for Dawn Staley, “Love how Dawn is giving God all the glory on the biggest stage.”
Other stars then followed suit in congratulating the newly-crowned NCAA Tournament champions.
“Huge Congratulations to @GamecockWBB, @dawnstaley, & the entire program! Undefeated season with a ring is legendary,” WNBA legend Sue Bird wrote.
Former South Carolina star Aaliyah Boston joined in on the fun too, “This is happiness. This is LOVE. THIS IS GOD. THIS IS THE GAMECOCKS. happy tears.”
Another Gamecocks legend, A'ja Wilson, also loved every moment of this squad's season, “A perfect season. #WeBelieve.”
A shared sense of amazement
They deserve all the love after this massive win. It was not just the women who gave South Carolina their flowers. Big names from the NBA were also mesmerized at the insane undefeated feat that the Gamecocks displayed throughout 38 games. Moreover, it is also a celebration of the past few years when Coach Staley notched her third natty and only endured three losses throughout 112 games.
“Amazing game! Congrats to @dawnstaley and the South Carolina Gamecocks,” Miami Heat all-time great Dwyane Wade wrote.
Metta World Peace also tuned into this thrilling NCAA Tournament final, “Loved this championship game. Looking forward to more great global sports. So much excitement around sports and sports entrepreneurship.”
The South Carolina head honcho also got a lot of love from Quincy Pondexter, “Salute to Dawn Staley!!! Keep Inspiring former players to be great in coaching!!”
“Congratulations to the great @dawnstaley on winning another Championship!!!! You are a true LEGEND!!! Carry the hell on…, Kendrick Perkins exclaimed.
John Wall, despite being a Kentucky alum, could not help but give South Carolina praise, “Congratulations @GamecockWBB,@dawnstaley.Helleva season 38-0 Champs‼️ @IowaWBB way to fight keep ya head up.”
CJ Watson also enjoyed this thriller of an NCAA Tournament final, “Big-time players step up in big-time games.”
While there will be key players leaving the program like Kamilla Kardoso, South Carolina will still maintain a winning culture. Coach Staley knows the road to basketball immortality and she can lead other stars to it. This won't be the last she hoists the NCAA Tournament trophy.