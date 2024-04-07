The Iowa women's basketball team has officially become a March Madness sensation after thrilling back-to-back victories, punching their ticket to the March Madness women's championship game vs. South Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Clark and Hawkeyes Coach Lisa Bluder are among the most compelling figures to watch, and now they are preparing to take on the Gamecocks in Cleveland.
On Saturday, the Hawkeyes had an open practice that saw 19,000 people register to see it. Despite the hoopla surrounding Caitlin Clark's team, the Hawkeyes were 6.5 point underdogs heading into Sunday's action.
Now, the March Madness ticket prices for the big title tilt are being announced, and they are perhaps not-too-surprisingly high based on the magnitude of the contest.
Prices for Iowa Women's Basketball Title Match Revealed
Ticket prices for Clark and the Hawkeyes absolutely dwarf those of the previous five title matchups according to statistics revealed by reporter Kyle Zorn.
A look into the rise of women's college basketball…
Cheapest ticket sold for NCAAW Championship on @TickPick since 2019:
2019 (Baylor – Notre Dame): $27
2020: COVID
2021 (Stanford – Arizona): $40
2022 (South Carolina – UConn): $83
2023 (Iowa – LSU): $102
Get-in for… pic.twitter.com/g48lPmI7NQ
— Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) April 6, 2024
“I love it! All Final Four games should be played in an NBA arena,” one fan said in response on X.
“It will crash after this year when Clark leaves,” another fan added, speaking about the March Madness title game ticket prices.
“Pretty likely. Stars like Caitlin are rare and they're the ones moving prices,” another fan added.
Gamecocks Undefeated Heading Into Sunday
The March Madness darling Gamecocks are 37-0 heading into the matchup against the NCAA All-Time leading scorer Clark and Iowa women's basketball.
The Gamecocks have just three players in double figures, perhaps showing a chink in their armor. They are Kamilla Cardoso at 14.3 ppg, MiLaysia Fulwiley at 11.8 ppg, and Te-Hina Paopao at 10.9. Ashlyn Watkins and Cardoso each average two blocks and change per game, which could help the SEC juggernauts to control the paint vs. the Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes' Clark is averaging nearly 32 points per game on the season and is flanked by Hannah Stuelke, who is averaging 14.1 points per game. Kate Martin is averaging 13 points per game, reinforcing the Lady Hawkeyes' small-ball attack and rounding out their list of scorers over ten points per game this season.
The Iowa women's basketball matchup represents not just a game but a pop culture phenomenon, based on the buzz surrounding it. Iowa women's basketball and Clark have helped push ticket prices into the near-six hundred dollar range in some cases which dwarfs the prices of the men's matchup, which will pit March Madness stars Purdue and Zach Edey against the winner of Alabama and Connecticut.
Get-in ticket prices for Sunday’s women’s championship between South Carolina and Iowa are currently $586 apiece, per Gametime.
Men’s championship tickets are at get-in price of $225 each.
— Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) April 6, 2024