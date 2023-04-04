A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers could be shorthanded on Tuesday night when they try and secure another important win against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena. LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell have both popped up on the injury report and are somewhat in danger of being forced to sit out Tuesday’s key matchup. Anthony Davis, who is still recovering from a right foot stress injury, has been listed on the report as well, which is why at this point, the fans want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Jazz

The good news for Lakers fans is that Davis has been listed as probable to play, per the official injury report. This only means that odds are, AD will be in the starting lineup when the game tips off.

The only complication here is that the Lakers are playing on the first night of a back-to-back set. They have another game coming up on Wednesday against bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony Davis sat out the second night of the Lakers’ last back-to-back set for rest purposes, so this should be factored in when looking at AD’s final status for Tuesday’s clash.

In other injury news, both LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are currently listed as questionable to play as well. The Jazz, on the other hand, have already ruled out Lauri Markkanen due to a hand injury. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are also out, but Collin Sexton will play in his first game back since the All-Star break

Now, with regard to the question of Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is probably.