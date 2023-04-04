The 12-seeded Utah Jazz have four games to try and work their way into the play-in picture. Trailing the 10-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder by a mere two wins, Will Hardy and company are going to need to win during their remaining regular season schedule to simply give themselves a chance at keeping their postseason hopes alive. From here on out, every contest is a must-win for the club. Unfortunately, their upcoming bout against the Los Angeles Lakers may prove to be an overwhelming struggle for Utah to come out triumphant, as the availability of star forward Lauri Markkanen is still up in the air. With this, the question that’s on every Jazz fan’s mind: Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Lakers

After having lost franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason, the Utah Jazz have surprised the masses through 78 games played in 2022-23, as they boast a record of 36-42 and are on the outside looking in on a play-in seed.

A major reason for their astonishing run this year has been the production put forth by big man Lauri Markkanen, who was acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers via the Mitchell blockbuster last summer.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through 66 games played, the 2023 NBA All-Star has put forth a career-best performance, and is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from distance.

During his inaugural campaign with the Jazz, Markkanen has been the club’s top option and, in turn, has willed them to a far better record than many had predicted when heading into the season.

Unfortunately, as we approach their pivotal matchup against the Lakers Tuesday night, Utah’s top dog is listed as “questionable” due to a left-hand contusion, as per the league’s official injury report. The bad news for Jazz fans is that Markkanen has now been downgraded to out ahead of tipoff.

The 25-year-old has been relegated to the sidelines in five of the team’s last eight outings with varying injuries, though has missed four of their last six with his nagging hand ailment.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Lauri Markkanen will be playing tonight vs. the Lakers, and if he’ll be forced to miss his 13 game of the year, the answer is no.