Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

The Los Angeles Lakers downgraded D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) from probable to questionable for their matchup vs. the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Tuesday night.

Russell exited the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at halftime. Afterward, Darvin Ham said the decision was simply out of caution (Russell did not speak to the media).

“It was definitely precautionary,” stated Ham. “He could have continued if we needed him. Didn’t want to risk it.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, so potentially holding Russell out for the first leg of a back-to-back could also be a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, Russell previously missed six games with an ankle sprain despite Ham and Russell downplaying its seriousness. DLo also missed last Sunday’s contest with the Chicago Bulls after being listed as “probable.”