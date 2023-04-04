The Los Angeles Lakers downgraded D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) from probable to questionable for their matchup vs. the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Tuesday night.

Russell exited the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at halftime. Afterward, Darvin Ham said the decision was simply out of caution (Russell did not speak to the media).

“It was definitely precautionary,” stated Ham. “He could have continued if we needed him. Didn’t want to risk it.”

The Lakers will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, so potentially holding Russell out for the first leg of a back-to-back could also be a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, Russell previously missed six games with an ankle sprain despite Ham and Russell downplaying its seriousness. DLo also missed last Sunday’s contest with the Chicago Bulls after being listed as “probable.”

Not counting the Rockets game, Russell has averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists in 13 games with the Lakers. He’s shooting 39.3% from three-point range since the trade. The Lakers are 5-0 when Russell, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis all play.

LeBron (right foot soreness) is listed as questionable and AD (right foot stress injury) is listed as probable for Tuesday. The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

The Lakers (40-38) — winners of 10 of their last 14 — head to Utah tied with the Clippers and Golden State Warriors for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture with four games left to play. Certainly, they hope to have Russell available for at least three.