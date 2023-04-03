A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Another day, another questionable tag for LeBron James. This has become customary for the Los Angeles Lakers of late with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer still nursing the nagging foot injury that kept him sidelined for nearly a month. LA has another big game coming up on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, and at this point, the fans want to know if LeBron will actually be able to suit up for the Lakers.

LeBron James injury status vs. Jazz

Unsurprisingly, LeBron’s official designation for Tuesday’s showdown is questionable. It’s still the same right foot soreness that has him listed on the injury report, which is the same issue that he has played through in the Lakers’ last four games. The general expectation is that this should be the case again on Tuesday.

What could complicate things, however, is that the Jazz game is going to be the first night of a back-to-back set for the Lakers. They face off against bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Wednesday night, which means that the Lakers have a big decision to make on whether or not they let LeBron play in both games.

Then again, considering how the Lakers are still battling for positioning in the West, it would probably be safe to assume that James should be available for both games, starting with Tuesday against the Jazz. Currently, LA is seventh in the West and is just half a game behind the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, who are tied for fifth. A guaranteed playoff spot is still in play for LeBron James and Co., and you can be sure that they will be going for it.