LeBron James is obviously one of the greatest players in NBA history, but if there's one stain on his legacy, it's his performance in the Finals throughout his career. James has won four titles throughout his storied career, but he's also lost on the biggest stage six times as well. Some folks are of the opinion that James simply needs a lot of help to win a championship, but Rich Paul doesn't believe that's the case.

James has won two titles with the Miami Heat, and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On each of those title teams, James has had at least one other superstar working alongside him to help him come out on top. As a result, that has led many fans to claim that James cannot win titles on his own, but Paul is not part of that crowd, saying that superstars share a need for each other in their quest to become champions in the NBA.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

"The narrative of, 'Okay, [LeBron James] went to Miami and [the Heat] made him this way.' What? … To create this narrative of, 'he needed somebody [to win a championship],' no it's a shared need." —Rich Paul (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/fPU6Kdz2MG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

Given James' larger-than-life status in the NBA, it's not totally surprising to see that fans hold him to a higher standard than other players. However, as Paul points out here, many superstars are also in the same boat as James if that's the point fans want to make. So if that's the case, why is James being treated differently than some of the other top players in the league?

Nobody can win a title in the NBA on their own, because if they could, James would have already done it. But to suggest that he is totally reliant on getting help from other superstars in order to win championships simply isn't correct, and Rich Paul does a good job of pointing that out with his comments here.