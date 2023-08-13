Former San Antonio Spurs star point guard Tony Parker still vividly remembers a great and incredibly clutch play he made in the NBA Finals 10 years ago against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. When shown a video of the said play, Parker's face lit up, as he looked back on that difficult shot under tremendous pressure near the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals that helped seal the deal for the Spurs.

“Oh, I know exactly what play this one is, Tony Parker opened. “I was going nowhere, I was just trying to be creative. I didn't know what I was doing. Miami has one of the best defenses, you know, in the NBA, and I just tried to create something out of nothing. I'm happy LeBron jumped on my pump fake. I still don't know why he jumped on that pump fake, but it worked out. I hit the bank shot to help us win Game 1.”

"I'm happy LeBron jumped on my pump fake." 🤣 Tony Parker reflects on his buzzer-beating shot to help secure Game 1 for the @spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals. Tonight, he is heading to the @Hoophall! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UY9bCyDqLo — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 12, 2023

There was no bigger shot in that series opener than the one Tony Parker made to give the Spurs a two-possession lead with under 10 seconds remaining in regulation. The Heat were not able to answer that with a bucket, as they got upset at home in South Beach by the veteran-laden Spurs. Parker finished the contest with 21 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, six assists, and a steal in 40 minutes. As for LeBron, he had a triple-double of 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists in a losing effort.

Perhaps that's just how Tony Parker likes to remember the 2013 NBA Finals, as LeBron and the Heat ultimately won the championship in seven games.