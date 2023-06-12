The Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors in the historic 2016 NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers, who trailed three games to one, won three straight games to dethrone the Warriors, who won the 2015 title. They had an NBA record 73 wins during the regular season in 2015-16.

NBA commentator Doris Burke said on JJ Redick's “The Old Man and the Three” podcast she was in a huddle where Cavs coach Tyronn Lue urged LeBron James to perform even better than he did. James had a triple-double but shot 9-of-24 from the field.

“…Tyronn Lue in Game 7 is just pleading more from LeBron James, and I wanted to go, ‘How much do you expect LeBron James to give you, dude?'” Burke said. “He's giving you everything.

“He's like, ‘Come on, LeBron. Come on, LeBron.' And I don't remember what specifically he was asking for, but man, that was just so great.”

James captured a title for the Cavs, who snapped a 52-year drought without a major sports championship in Cleveland.

LeBron James, who was born in Akron, Ohio, was named Finals MVP. He became the first player in NBA history to lead both teams in a series in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks.

It is regarded as his greatest accomplishment.

Game 7 of the Cavs-Warriors series is one of the best basketball games ever played. Cleveland took a 3-point lead near the final minute of the game from a step-back three from Kyrie Irving. Minutes before, James had a block that denied a Warrior lead.