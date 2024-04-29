The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked eighth in receiving yards last season, making the passing game the identity of their offense. After losing top receiver Calvin Ridley via free agency, the Jaguars signed Gabe Davis and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round, revamping the skill players on offense.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke isn’t done adding to Jacksonville's offense either and might have one more trick up his sleeve when it comes to roster building.
The Jaguars are expected to host veteran free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry during their upcoming rookie camp, his agents told Tom Pelissero. Landry, 31, is fully healthy and will attempt an NFL comeback after sitting out the 2023 season. He did have a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts last year.
Landry last played in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in nine games with three starts. He caught 25 passes for 272 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Before that, Landry spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns after he played his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Miami selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Landry posted three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and was a Pro Bowler for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. He led the NFL in receptions with 112 in 2017 with the Dolphins. In three playoff games, Landry has 23 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Landry's participation in Jaguars rookie camp will essentially serve as a tryout for the veteran, not only for Jacksonville to see, but for the rest of the NFL teams. Word spreads pretty quickly around the NFL, so if Landry has a killer couple of days with the Jags and they decide not to sign him, he could get another call fairly quickly.
Jaguars retooling the offense
The Jaguars want to ensure that what happened to them late last season does not happen again. Jacksonville lost five of its last six games to go from 8-3 to 9-8, losing its lead in the AFC South and missing out on the playoffs entirely.
Having an abundance of talent on one side of the ball is great but if the players aren’t utilized properly it can be a waste of resources. There is only one ball, so the Jags' offensive skill players need to be comfortable sharing the rock. If Landry is added, that gives Jacksonville four receivers who are hungry to prove they can be the guy.
That's not to mention tight end Evan Engram, Trevor Lawrence's top target in 2023, and running back Travis Etienne, who was third on the team in receptions.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is one of the better offensive minds in the game. Trent Baalke seems intent on giving him all the tools he needs to put Jackonville's offense firmly among the best in the league.
The 2024 season is a big one for the Jaguars organization. Extension talks have begun with Lawrence and both sides would likely want to get that done before the season. The Jags especially should want to lock Lawrence up, granted he has a monster season and demands more money next offseason.
Even if they don’t sign Jarvis Landry, the Jaguars will expect to have a high-powered offense in 2024, one that should lead them back to the postseason.