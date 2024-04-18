The Jacksonville Jaguars would appear to have their quarterback of the present and future in Trevor Lawrence, and the two sides are currently talking about a contract extension that would keep the quarterback in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future.
Lawrence is preparing for his fourth season in the NFL, and that represents the last year of the original four-year, $36 million contract after he was drafted in 2021 following his college career at Clemson. Lawrence has shown some star-like qualities since he first donned a Jaguars uniform — particularly during the 2022 season — but he was not able to match that performance in 2023. He was slowed later in the year as a result of a high ankle sprain.
The club has an option for Lawrence for the 2025 season so he would not have the option of leaving until the 2026 season. If the team exercised the fifth-year option without Lawrence signing a new deal, the quarterback would receive more than $25.6 million that season.
General manager Trent Baalke says the team would be happy to complete an extension on the Lawrence contract but it does not feel compelled to force the issue.
“You try not to force anything. We've had some great talks and great conversations. I spoke with his agency again last night. We're working, but you can't force this stuff,” Baalke said. “We'll continue to work at it. Ownership's involved, obviously, coaches involved. We're gonna put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here.”
Lawrence understands the waiting game that many teams play
Lawrence would like to work out a new deal with the Jaguars and his representatives have had some discussions with the team about a future deal. However, he knows that the situation takes time and that letting the situation play out is probably in his best interests.
“There's a lot that could happen. It's not really my focus right now, at the end of the day, my job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not before this season,” Lawrence said.
“I can't lie, obviously it would be nice to have that done and feel good about it, but no, it's not really the focus right now.”
Lawrence completed 370 of 564 passes for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Jaguars in 2023. The year before, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards with a 25-to-8 TD-interception ratio. The Jaguars were a playoff team in 2022, but they did not make the postseason last year.
The quarterback is known for his size, athleticism, arm strength and quick release. The 24-year-old Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft and he appears to have all the characteristics needed to help the Jaguars become a team that is playoff worthy on an every-year basis.