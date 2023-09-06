Jarvis Landry has a highly decorated career as a wide receiver in the NFL, making Landry a good free-agent target for a handful of teams this year. He once led the league in receptions and made five Pro Bowl appearances.

Given that Landry is one of the most decorated free-agent targets this year, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jarvis Landry's $1.25 million former home in Plantation, Fla.

Back in 2019, Landry had just made his fifth Pro Bowl appearance in the NFL. Around the same year, the former leader of receptions in the NFL also picked up a Sunshine State home for $795,000.

However, fast forward to four years later, the wide receiver listed the property on the market and successfully unloaded it with a selling price of $1.25 million.

Here are some photos of Jarvis Landry's $1.25 million former home in Plantation.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Originally constructed in 1998, Landry's former home encompasses around 3,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining area, and a primary bedroom with a massive luxurious bath.

Aside from an impressive interior, the property's outdoor space also has a lot to offer. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a sitting area, and plenty of green spaces filled with plant life that's ideal for gardening activities.

With a home like this, Landry probably didn't have any problems resting away from the demands of the NFL season.

Landry once was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, having suited up in the past for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and the New Orleans Saints. With a lengthy NFL career, it isn't surprising that the NFL free-agent wide receiver can afford to live in a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Landry has a net worth of around $30 million.

Aside from the Florida home, Landry also sold his home in Columbia Station, Ohio. He also sold it for $1.2 million, allowing him to earn around $364,000 in profits.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jarvis Landry's $1.25 million home in Plantation.