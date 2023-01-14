Doug Pederson is one of the most popular men in Jacksonville right now and with good reason. He took a 3-14 Jaguars team to a 9-8 record, rallied after a 3-7 start, and led them to a first-place finish in the AFC South. To see if he is earning in accordance with his masterful work this season, let’s take a deep dive into Doug Pederson’s net worth in 2023.

Doug Pederson’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $12 million

Doug Pederson’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $12 million. That is according to many sources, including Celebrity Net Worth. Understandably, most of that net worth comes from his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is making around $8.5 million annually from the Jaguars, but that is not the only reason why his worth might be up there. Pederson also famously spent 12 years playing in the NFL as a quarterback, winning a Super Bowl ring in 1996 with the Green Bay Packers. Pederson also held down some positions after retiring, most notably leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2016, in his second season coaching the NFL team. All of this is very impressive, but how did the relatively new coach get here?

Doug Pederson was born in Bellingham, Washington. During his high school education, the Super Bowl-winning coach was a phenom at sports. He ended up earning All-State honors in three different sports, including football, which was his favorite. That earned him a place as starting quarterback for Northeast Louisana University. While not an amazing recruit coming out of college, Pederson can still say that he holds many records for his university. Unfortunately, it was not enough to be drafted directly. Thus, the future coach had to take a much harder path, earning his place in the league the hard way.

Despite the Miami Dolphins signing him in May of 1991, Doug Pederson had to wait until October of 1993 for his debut. He was signed and subsequently cut three times before the Dolphins signed him in 1993 and actually kept him, due to a need for a quarterback after Dan Marino got injured. After spending some time with the Miami franchise and one brief stint for the Carolina Panthers, Pederson found a new home in Green Bay. Unfortunately for his NFL resume, Pederson never really got a shot for the Packers, playing behind NFL legend Brett Favre. He still ended up winning a Super Bowl ring and playing some minutes, including getting two touchdown passes in a single game.

Pederson did manage to get a good contract, signing for the Eagles for $4.5 million over three years. He was also the starting QB for that team, but it did not go well. In nine games he did start, Pederson led the team to an abysmal 2-7 record and was released after just one year. He did earn two more chances, signing a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, and returning to the Packers for three one-year contracts. He earned $650,000 for the second year and $750,000 for his third year playing for the Packers, and his last year in the NFL. He retired then to take over coaching duties at the Calvin Baptist Academy.

After 10 years of working in college football and various coaching staff positions around the league, Doug Pederson finally got his chance. He signed a multiyear deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning around $4 million per season. He was still getting paid from this contract when he got fired in 2020, giving him financial security while waiting for a new call from the league. He led the Eagles to three playoff appearances in five years, including a 13-3 season in his sophomore coaching year, later winning the Super Bowl. He won NFC East with the Eagles twice but did not survive going 4-11 in his last season for the Eagles. After a two-year absence from coaching in the NFL, he signed a multiyear contract with the Jaguars.

Now, he is looking at a team that turned it around and went over .500 for the first time since 2017, and Doug Pederson helped a team that won three games last season win nine games this season and reach the playoffs. When it comes to his salary, Pederson is really at the low end, as reports state. Most NFL coaches, and most college coaches at good schools as well, are looking at over $10 million annually, but all reports seem to point out that Pederson is paid around $8.5 million, despite his team and Pederson himself not revealing the salary or the length of the contract. However, if he is able to win a playoff game for the Jaguars since 2017, one can only be sure that he will get an extension worth more.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Doug Pederson’s net worth in 2023?