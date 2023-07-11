The Jacksonville Jaguars finished last season in surprising fashion, reeling off five straight wins down the stretch. The team entered the playoffs on a hot streak but lost to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Head Coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars have plenty of tricks left up their sleeve for 2023. Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley garnered an ‘unguardable' take from one of the team's veterans recently. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is poised to become a household name soon.

On Monday, July 10, the Jaguars added another Lawrence receiving target to their locker room as Josh Pederson, son of Doug, was given a contract by the team, which has been signed.

Pederson played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers last season. He went undrafted in 2021 and bounced around the NFL before joining the USFL, spending time with the 49ers, Saints and Chiefs. He was second on the Gamblers with 24 receptions for 329 yards in 2023.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions for the Jaguars. He completed 66.3% of his passes in what was his best season with the franchise so far, living up to the promise that made him the number one overall pick out of Clemson in 2021.

The Jaguars' latest 2023 updated roster and depth chart has Evan Engram penciled in as the starter at Pederson's position. If the former USFL product can improve his overall play and adjust to the speed of the NFL game, he could find himself playing meaningful snaps for one of the NFL's dark horse Super Bowl contenders in 2023.

Jacksonville is expected to open the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10 of this year.