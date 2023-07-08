The Jacksonville Jaguars might be setting the stage for a family reunion of sorts. Tight end Josh Pederson, son of Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, appears to be on track to sign with Jacksonville. Josh Pederson liked a tweet that he was signing with the Jaguars, according to Sports Illustrated's John Shipley.

If Josh Pederson joins the Jaguars, he'll be added to the list of USFL players who are trying to make an NFL team in training camp. Pederson most recently played for the Houston Gamblers in the 2023 USFL season. In 10 games during the 2023 season, the tight end was second on the team with 24 receptions for 329 yards.

Pederson bounced around the NFL after going undrafted in 2021 but has never made a regular-season roster. The son of the Jaguars' coach was waived by the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs before starting his USFL career.

Jacksonville doesn't have much experience at tight end behind starter Evan Engram. Engram was hit with the franchise tag earlier in the 2023 offseason and is looking to sign a long-term contract. The Jaguars selected tight end Brenton Strange with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Backup Luke Farrell has 11 catches in two seasons with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are getting buzz as a dark-horse candidate to contend in the AFC. Doug Pederson led Jacksonville to a six-win improvement in 2022 during his first year with the team. The Jaguars reached the divisional playoffs after making a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.