The Jacksonville Jaguars finished in first place in the AFC South in 2022. The team was led by Trevor Lawrence, its budding superstar quarterback.

Lawrence turned in an excellent performance despite lacking a top tier wide receiver to throw to over the course of the season. With a crucial 2022 season for the Jaguars' Super Bowl plans looming, Ridley has been in the spotlight. He got advice from Head Coach Doug Pederson about gambling recently. He also made a surprising uniform change that has fans talking.

This week, it was revealed that Ridley is not just doing well in early practices — he's dominating, according to sixth-year veteran Jaguars teammate and fellow wideout Jamal Agnew.

“Just the way he moves you can see,” Agnew said to talkSPORT2 last week. “His route running, he can run, catch anything you throw to him, he’s just different man. You can just watch him out there, he’s a mismatch nightmare. In my opinion, I don’t think anybody can guard him in the league.”

Ridley's talent, youth and measurables suggest he has the potential to match his absurd 2020 output of 90 receptions and 1,374 yards with the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley also caught nine touchdown passes that season.

His last season on the football field was 2021, during which he played just five games and saw his per-catch average drop from a blistering 15.3 yards to 9.1

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Agnew showed promise last year in the passing game with 23 receptions as well as in the return game. If Ridley can return to his best form, as is being predicted, the Jaguars may be a sleeper contender for Super Bowl LVIII.

For the better part of two and a half years, Ridley hasn't been able to showcase his true skills. He revealed how much he won in sports betting in tweets that have since been deleted.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence revealed his true thoughts on Ridley recently that paint an exciting picture for Jacksonville fans heading in the 2023 campaign.

“We have [thrown together] and I’m super excited,” Lawrence said, per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re just excited to have him. He’s gonna be another piece for this offense and our team and [he’s] just a good guy that we’re excited to bring into the locker room.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”