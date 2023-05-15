The NFL offseason is now mostly complete following the 2023 NFL Draft and the schedule release. Now that teams have made their picks and know who they’re playing when, we can more accurately start projecting each franchise’s outlook heading into the new season.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the goal this season is to take the next step. They rode a late-season surge to a AFC South title, and after winning a game in the playoffs, expectations are high. Whether or not the Jaguars can build on that run of form is to be determined, but they have the pieces to do so.

With that said, here are the Jaguars’ starters at each position with the bulk of the offseason complete.

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence

The No. 1 overall pick in 2021, Lawrence took a huge step forward in Year 2. In the regular season, the Clemson product completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. With Lawrence being eligible for an extension next offseason, look for him to build on his strong sophomore campaign.

Running Back: Travis Etienne

After missing his entire rookie season with an injury, Etienne flourished in his official debut campaign. He ran for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry and was a threat out of the backfield. The duo of him and Lawrence looked just as deadly as it did at Clemson and will hopefully get even better in 2023. Look for JaMycal Hasty and rookie Tank Bigsby to also make some noise at running back this season.

Wide Receiver

WR1: Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk WR2: Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley Slot: Zay Jones

Many criticized the Jaguars’ signing of Kirk when it happened, but after posting 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns last season, it doesn’t look so bad anymore. The big new addition is Ridley, who the Jaguars acquired from the Atlanta Falcons at the trade deadline but didn’t play due to suspension. If Ridley can regain his peak form as a Falcon, this could be an incredibly dangerous duo. Jones is also a very strong option in the slot.

Tight End: Evan Engram

Engram was scheduled to hit the market this offseason, but the franchise time should keep him in Jacksonville another year. Emphasis on “should”, as Engram hasn’t signed his franchise tender yet, although talks are reportedly going in the right direction. The former Ole Miss tight end had a career-high 766 yards last season, so sticking around makes sense for him.

Offensive Line:

LT: Anton Harrison*

Anton Harrison* LG: Ben Bartch

Ben Bartch C: Luke Fortner

Luke Fortner RG: Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff RT: Walker Little

Starting left tackle Cam Robinson will receive a suspension to begin the season, although it’s unknown how long it will last. Due to this, Harrison, the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft, will likely get a chance to start right away. This unit looks very young, with every starter except Scherff being 25 or younger. Offensive line could be the Jaguars’ biggest uncertainty this season, and could make or break the season.

Defensive Line:

LDE: Folorunso Fatukasi

Folorunso Fatukasi NT: Davon Hamilton

Davon Hamilton RDE: Roy Robertson-Harris

Running a 3-4 defense, the Jaguars rely on their defensive line more to stop the run than rush the passer, although the latter is definitely appreciated as well. In that regard, they did well in helping Jacksonville finish in the top half of rushing defenses with 114.8 yards allowed per game. There are no stars in the group, but it’s more than serviceable.

Linebacker:

WLB: Josh Allen

Josh Allen LILB: Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd RILB: Foyesade Oluokun

Foyesade Oluokun SLB: Travon Walker

Linebacker is definitely the strongest position group on the Jaguars’ defense. On the inside, Oluokun has led the league in tackles each of the last two years and Lloyd showed a lot of promise as a rookie. On the outside, Allen is Jacksonville’s most-reliable pass-rusher and led the team with seven sacks last season. Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, had an underwhelming rookie season, so the Jaguars will be hoping for a big jump in Year 2.

Secondary:

LCB: Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell RCB: Darious Williams

Darious Williams SS: Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins FS: Andre Cisco

The Jaguars’ secondary might be their most-underrated position group. Campbell, Jenkins and Cisco all had three picks and at least 10 passes defended last season, while Williams led the team with 16 breakups. Jacksonville allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league last season, but with a bit more development, this unit could improve drastically.

Special Teams:

K: Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson P: Logan Cooke

Logan Cooke KR/PR: Jamal Agnew

Jamal Agnew LS: Ross Matiscik

Patterson had a solid first season in Jacksonville, going 30-for-35 on field goals and 36 of 37 on extra points. Cooke was also one of the NFL’s best punters, with his 49.3 yards per attempt ranking third in the league. Finally, Agnew remains a very dangerous return man with six touchdowns (four on punts and two on kickoffs) in as many seasons.