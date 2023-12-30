Jamal Crawford believes that former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway should be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

NBA Central aggregated the news of Hardaway being added to the list of nominees and Crawford hopped on his Twitter/X account and said, “He absolutely should! One of the most special players to ever touch a basketball.”

Hardaway's journey to the NBA began when he was drafted third overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1993 NBA draft. However, he was immediately traded to the Orlando Magic, where he would spend the prime years of his career. Alongside fellow superstar Shaquille O'Neal, Hardaway quickly established himself as one of the most promising players in the league.

Known for his flashy style of play and lethal crossover, Hardaway quickly became a fan favorite and helped lead the Magic to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1995. The team even got a resounding win over the Chicago Bulls that featured a returning Michael Jordan in the second round of the 1995 NBA Playoffs. They ultimately lost to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals but Hardaway stepped up in the big moment, averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Hardaway seemed to be emerging as a star in the league but injuries plagued his career, and he was never able to fully reach his potential. Despite this setback, he still managed to make four All-Star appearances and be named to three All-NBA teams during his time in Orlando. Hardaway also won a gold medal with the 1996 Olympic Team.

Jamal Crawford isn't alone in his desire to see Penny Hardaway be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and he will surely be a celebrated member of the 2024 class if he is indeed selected.