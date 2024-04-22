The most hyped NBA All-Star sneaker ever will be making its long-awaited return after more than 12 years on the shelf. According to sources, Nike has confirmed the return of the Nike Air Foamposite One in its most iconic colorway to-date, bringing sneakerheads back to a time where the ‘Galaxy' Foam ruled the sneaker universe. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Nike Air Foamposite One first debuted in 1997 as Penny Hardaway's second signature shoe with Nike. Creating a completely out-of-the-box and unique design for its time, Hardaway was immediately sold on the Foamposite and requested it as his next shoe. As they say, the rest is history and the Nike Foamposite has since grown into a worldwide sneaker phenomenon.
After becoming popularized as a streetwear staple in New York City during the early 2000's, Nike Foamposites saw a dormant period up until the 2010's. Everything changed at 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend when Nike Basketball released their Galaxy-pack, a space-themed series featuring the Nike LeBron 9, Nike Kobe 7, Nike KD 4, Nike Flight One, Nike Flightposite, and finally the Nike Air Foamposite.
kids don't remember the hype from
the 2012 Nike Galaxy all-star pack
— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) January 31, 2023
The Foamposite was undoubtedly the most sought-after pair and saw one of the craziest releases in history, causing riots at stores and people paying resale prices upwards of $1,000. To this day, pairs on aftermarket websites like StockX can be seen fetching thousands of dollars for unworn pairs.
The were featured at 2012 NBA All-Star weekend, worn by Boston Celtics' guard Rajon Rondo during the All-Star game and Penny Hardaway during the Celebrity Game. Immediately, these made headlines as the best basketball sneakers ever release by Nike. Since then, the “galaxy” colorway has been a mainstay in Nike's designs and color concepts moving forward.
1.) Penny Hardaway’s “Galaxy” Nike Foamposite One in 2012 at Orlando. Also worn by Rajon Rondo.
The greatest All-Star Weekend sneaker of all time. pic.twitter.com/enQ6IwbBei
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 18, 2024
More than 12 years after their initial release, fans are still clamoring to this day for the galaxy foamposites to make their return. Numerous outlets, including sneaker source @zsneakerheadz, indicated that the retro pair will be set to arrive in 2025 with All-Star Weekend as the possible time-table. No matter when they are released, expect this to once again be a massive drop in terms of hype and we're counting on them to be exclusive as they were the first time around.
The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" Returns for All-Star Weekend 2025
DETAILS: https://t.co/nie00Cq7U1 pic.twitter.com/ElTA9mOcAA
— House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 19, 2024
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” features an intergalactic pattern across the revolutionary polyurethane molded upper, immediately setting these apart as unique from other versions. The eyelets and laces are set in black to further the space theme and we see an icy blue/green translucent sole over the standard carbon fiber plating. Penny Hardaway's “One Cent” logo is seen on the heel in silver with contrasting pull tabs completing the look. We should see a retro release close in similarity to the OG pair given all recent indications from sources.
Make sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for all upcoming updates on these. These are sure to be circled on every sneakerhead's calendar and with how exclusive they've already become, expect these to be a massive draw on the resale market.
Are you as excited for the Galaxy Foams to come back as we are?