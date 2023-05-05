Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

James Gunn’s Net Worth in 2023 is $50 million. Gunn is a popular filmmaker who has produced notable movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Slither, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Movie 43, and many others. He is a two time Grammy Award nominee, a Hollywood Film Award winner, and a Bradbury Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at James Gunn’s net worth in 2023.

James Gunn’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $50 million

Gunn was born on August 5. 1966 in St. Louis, Missouri. He studied in Jesuit St. Louis University High School.

With an interest in film, Gunn initially attended film school at Loyola Marymouth by dropped out to pursue a career in music. He and his band called the Icons would release an album named Mom, We Like It Here on Earth. At the same time, Gunn also had a stint as an orderly in order to pay the bills. Unfortunately, Gunn’s career as a musician never took off.

Afterwards, Gunn enrolled at Saint Louis University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. After completing his college education, Gunn would return to school by attending Columbia University to earn a Master’s degree in Fine Arts, focusing on prose writing.

In 1996, Gunn’s writing career took off. He served as the screenplay for Tromeo and Juliet. Since then, Gunn would write several works including The Tromaville Cafe, Hamster PSA, Sgt. Kabukiman Public Service Announcement, Terror Firmer, Troma’s Edge TV, and The Specials.

Furthermore, Gunn would also be responsible for writing the scripts of Warner Brothers live action films such as Spy vs. Spy, Scooby-Doo, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Around the same year Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed was released, Gunn released his most successful film yet in Dawn of the Dead. The zombie film would go on to gross $102 million worldwide to become Gunn’s first box office hit.

In 2006, Gunn transitioned from writer into a director. His first directed film was the horror film called Slither. Slither would go on to gross $12.8 million around the world. As a director, Gunn would work on several projects including TV series Sparky & Mikaela, Humanzee!, PG Porn, Super, and Movie 43.

Eight years after writing the screenplay of Dawn of the Dead, Gunn rose to prominence as a director when he wrote and directed the famous MCU film called Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn also served as the writer and director of the film’s second installment. With the two films, the pair of installments combined for $1.64 billion in grossed worldwide.

Furthermore, as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn would earn several awards including a Hollywood Film Award, a Saturn Award, and an Empire Award.

Despite Gunn’s success with the Guardians of the Galaxy installments, his job came under fire after tweets from the past resurfaced to haunt the successful director. As a result, the controversy led to his ousting as director of the Guardians of the Galaxy installments, which paved the way for his hiring to make DC projects.

But after getting fired by Disney, the studio rehired him a year later. Before then, the controversial director already issued a public apology.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn announced “A couple of years ago I wrote a blog that was meant to be satirical and funny. In rereading it over the past day I don’t think it’s funny. The attempted humor in the blog does not represent my actual feelings. However, I can see where statements were poorly worded and offensive to many. I’m sorry and regret making them at all.”

Despite the flak that Gunn received, his filmmaking efforts continued to shine. In 2021, Gunn wrote and directed DC film Suicide Squad. Suicide Squad would go on to gross $169 million around the world. Furthermore, he also earned a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Director of a Comic Book Movie. A year later, Gunn also directed the Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker, which stars WWE wrestler John Cena.

It’s unknown how much Gunn received from each of those successful films from the Guardians of the Galaxy installments and the Suicide Squad. However, he does earn $4 million in annual salary as a director, as per CA Knowledge.

Given Gunn’s reinstallment and working with DC Studios, it is expected that Gunn will be increasing his net worth after being penciled to direct future superhero films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Superman: Legacy. In fact, not only will Gunn be serving as a director for DC films, but also as a co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, as per GQ.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by James Gunn’s net worth in 2023?