Drake Maye's net worth in 2024 is $1 million. Maye will likely get picked in the top five, with the betting favorite being for him to go third overall. Let's look at Drake Maye's net worth in 2024.
What is Drake Maye's net worth in 2024?: $1 million (estimate)
Drake Maye's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1 million, according to TheSportsRush.
Maye was born in Huntersville, N.C., on Aug. 30, 2002. He attended William A. Hough High School but transferred to Myers Park in Charlotte after his freshman year.
He starred in football and basketball, receiving All-Conference and All-District honors in basketball in the same year he won The Charlotte Observer's 2019 Male Athlete of the Year for throwing a school-record 3,512 yards and 50 touchdowns.
Maye committed to Alabama in July 2019 but flipped to North Carolina in March 2020 after missing a year of high school football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drake Maye's North Carolina career
Maye redshirted in 2021, sitting behind starter Sam Howell. Maye entered the game against Wofford after a Howell injury and threw for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Howell left to join the NFL in 2022, making Maye the team's new starter. He became the first North Carolina quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in a debut.
Maye continued his success, throwing for four or more touchdowns against Appalachian State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. North Carolina made it to the ACC Championship Game and Holiday Bowl.
Maye won the ACC Player of the Year, finishing with a school-record 4,321 yards and 38 passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards with 698 and seven touchdowns.
Maye didn't quite replicate his stats in the 2023 season. He was second-team All-ACC, passing for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 449 yards and nine touchdowns.
Maye's time with North Carolina had ended, as he decided to capitalize on his success and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He is projected to be the third quarterback taken off the board.
Maye is one of the greatest quarterbacks in North Carolina history despite only starting for two seasons. He finished fifth in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.
NIL, endorsements, and personal life
Drake Maye's father Mark also played for North Carolina in the 1980s. He then moved on to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Maye comes from a supremely athletic family. His two brothers, Luke and Beau, played basketball at North Carolina.
Luke went down in UNC lore, hitting a buzzer-beater in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four and win a National Championship. His other brother Cole was a pitcher at Florida, who won the 2017 College World Series.
Maye showed his true colors in the lead-up to the draft, joining a team of volunteers from Lowe's to help renovate the grounds at Volunteers of America Michigan.
Maye was one of seven college athletes to sign a NIL deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's ZOA Energy brand before the 2023 season. He joined Marvin Harrison Jr, Brock Bowers, Kamren Kichens, Hansel Enmanuel, Angel Reese and Amaya Gainer.
Maye also had deals with Heels4Life and Mitchell Heating & Cooling. The Mitchell deal again showed that Maye is a great person off the field. He shared the wealth with his offensive linemen.
Maye's net worth will grow when he becomes a first-round pick. Nevertheless, was Drake Maye's net worth in 2024 a surprise?