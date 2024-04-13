Memes mocking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) flooded X after Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah came up with a record-breaking performance, leading to the former's fifth defeat in six games in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the high-octane encounter between Mumbai Indians and the RCB at home, the Team India pace spearhead produced one of his best bowling displays, finishing with outstanding figures of 5/21 in his four overs to torment Faf du Plessis and his men after Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first.
Right from the beginning, Jasprit Bumrah was on the button, troubling the 2024 IPL's leading run-scorer Virat Kohli as he choked him for runs. With runs hard to come by due to Jasprit Bumrah's immaculate line and length, the former RCB captain eventually got out for 3 off 9 balls as the Mumbai Indians star delivered a big blow to the visitors.
After Jasprit Bumrah sent Virat Kohli back and Akash Madhwal dismissed Will Jacks in quick succession, Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves under the gun 2/23 before skipper Faf du Plessis combined with Rajat Patidar to steady the ship.
When Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were batting together, it looked like that RCB would end up with a huge total on the board. However, Jasprit Bumrah's return to bowling in the 11th over meant that the pressure was back on the South India-based franchise.
The pressure exerted by Jasprit Bumrah helped Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal to secure the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell within five deliveries, shifting the momentum back to the Mumbai Indians.
The last five overs of RCB's essay turned into Jasprit Bumrah's show as he tore into their lower-middle order, scalping Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak in no time whatsoever to complete his second five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL.
With his heroics at the Wankhede Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah also became the first bowler in the Indian Premier League to pick five wickets against RCB.
Besides, he surpassed Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma to become the highest wicket-taker against RCB. While Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tally rose to 29 against RCB following his historic display on Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma were left behind with 26 wickets each against the same side.
Moreover, he joined Australia's James Faulkner, his Team India colleagues Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only bowlers who have two fifers to their names in the prestigious T20 competition.
After the match, a delighted Jasprit Bumrah shared the secret behind his all-format success. Also, he highlighted how his focus on developing newer skills has assisted him in transforming himself into a well-oiled cricketing machine.
“In this format, it is very harsh for the bowlers. I try to not be a one-trick pony, I have worked on this early in my career,” Jasprit Bumrah said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“People start to line you up. I want to have different skills. Bowling is tough, because you will have to take a beating. When things have not worked out for me the next day, I see the videos and analyze what did not work,” he added.
“Preparation is always the key. Important to keep pushing yourself before a game. It is not a one-trick pony. You don't always have to bowl a yorker, sometimes you bowl a yorker, a short ball. There is no ego in this format. You can bowl 145 kph, but sometimes it is important to bowl slower balls,” Jasprit Bumrah pointed out.
Meanwhile, former Team India speedster Zaheer Khan hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his game awareness, underlining that his ability to read the conditions was matchless.
Additionally, he praised Jasprit Bumrah for being the best all-format bowler in the world and for that, he was not shying away from putting the hard yards in his training.
“You see the execution of those yorkers, the execution of those slower ones, and the chat that he had with Sanjay at the presentation shows how much time and energy he puts in, in terms of understanding the situation of the game, what is the conditions that he is playing in and the kind of batters that he is bowling against. He also tries to be realistic about how others are trying to analyze him,” Zaheer Khan told Jio Cinema.
“This guy is maturing at a good pace. I keep saying, you know, he plays all the formats, not shying away from bowling that many overs, in matches and practices and that's put him in a different league at this point,” the 2011 World Cup winner summed up.