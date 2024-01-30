The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the New York Knicks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz are coming off a game against the Brooklyn Nets Monday night, so they will be on the second night of a back-to-back. The Jazz have already played the Knicks once this season, and they were able to win by four points. Collin Sexton led the team with 26 points in the win. Lauri Markannen dropped 25 points, as well. In the win, the Jazz shot 43.9 percent from the floor, and 38.1 percent from three-point range.

The Knicks are 29-17 this season, and they are coming off a game against the Charlotte Hornets Monday night. In their previous game with the Jazz, Julius Randle scored 32 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 23 points while Donte DiVincenzo put up 21 of his own. The Knicks shot 43.6 percent from the floor, but they made just nine threes in the loss. Randle played in the game on Saturday, but he is dealing with a shoulder injury. It would not be surprising to see him take this game off to rest the shoulder as it is the second night of a back-to-back.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Knicks Odds

Utah Jazz: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +154

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, MSG Network

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz score the eighth-most points per game in the NBA this season. They score just under 120 points per game, and they have already scored 117 points on the Knicks this season. When Utah scores over 115 points this season, they are 21-8. When they score under that number, they are just 2-15. This means the Jazz really need to get to 115 points if they want to win this game. If Utah can score another 115 points on the Knicks, they will win this game on the road.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Jazz have just two wins when they score under 115 points this season. The Knicks are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow under 110 points per game on the season. The Jazz need to get to that 115-point mark in that game, but it is going to be very tough for the Jazz to do that in this game. The Knicks have held their opponents to under 115 points multiple times this season, including their last eight games (not counting Monday). If they can do this again, the Knicks will win the game.

Final Jazz-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This is going to end up being a close game. The Knicks are playing extremely well, but the Jazz are a good team that has beaten them once already. However, this game is in New York, and both teams are coming off games on Monday night. This means the playing field will be level when it comes to fatigue. As for the winner, I like the Knicks to win straight up. I have a feeling they will keep the Jazz to under 115 points, and win this game.

Final Jazz-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks ML (-184), Under 229.5 (-110)