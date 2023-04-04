A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Utah Jazz get to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in what is going to be one out of their last four games of the season. A matchup against the Lakers is always a huge draw for any team, and the same will be the case for the Jazz on Tuesday. Unfortunately for them, All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen could be out of action for that marquee matchup after the 25-year-old popped up on the injury report.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Lakers

Markkannen is currently listed as questionable to play against LA with a left hand injury. This is the same issue that the Finnish national has been dealing with for the past few games, which has caused him to miss four out of the Jazz’s last six matchups. Then again, Markkanen was able to return to the lineup on Sunday in a loss against the Brooklyn Nets, so it’s very much possible that he is able to play through the injury again on Tuesday against the Lakers.

In other injury news, Collin Sexton has been upgraded to questionable. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since the All-Star break for the Jazz due to a hamstring injury, but it now sounds like the team is considering bringing him back for their last four games.

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay, however, remain out. Rookie sensation Walker Kessler, who suffered a concussion against the Nets, appears to be done for the regular season as well.