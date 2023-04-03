A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Utah Jazz suffered another tough loss on Sunday, falling to the Brooklyn Nets in a thriller, 111-110. Lauri Markkanen returned following a two-game injury absence, but not even his presence was enough to prevent the Jazz from losing their sixth game in their last seven matchups.

There’s a bit of a silver lining for Utah, though, and it comes in the form of an impressive Lauri Markkanen individual achievement. Right now, the All-Star big man stands alone as the only player in NBA history to ever log 100 dunks and 200 triples in a single season (h/t the Utah Jazz on Twitter):

𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝘋𝘶𝘯𝘬𝘴 & 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘴 The Finnisher becomes the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 to achieve both in a single season. #TakeNote | @MarkkanenLauri pic.twitter.com/8Y8XV29rAr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s quite an achievement for Markkanen. It speaks volumes of his in-and-out game and his ability to dominate in the paint as well as from beyond the arc. The fact that nobody else in the 76-year history of the league has ever achieved this feat certainly makes it noteworthy.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, this isn’t going to help their cause. They have now fallen 1.5 games outside the Play-In picture in the West, and at this point, their hopes for a playoff berth are looking bleak, at best. After a whirlwind start to the season that pretty much shocked the entire basketball world, the Jazz have fallen back down to earth and are now on the brink of another wasted year.

Be that as it may, this has been an amazing campaign for Lauri Markkanen, and Jazz fans should expect more of the same from him next season. Hopefully, he’ll have a better supporting cast around him.