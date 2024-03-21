The Jazz take a two-game road trip to Texas to take on the Mavericks and Rockets on the heels of a disappointing four-game homestand. The Mavericks return home on their best stretch of the season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Jazz continue to fall farther out of the Western Conference playoff picture after losing back-to-back games to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah is now 12th in the standings, 6.5 games behind Golden State for the last play-in spot. The Jazz's playoff chances are all but finished now, and the absence of Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson from injuries will make the task even more difficult. John Collins is also questionable with a face injury from the vicious poster dunk from Anthony Edwards that sent social media into a frenzy.
The Mavericks have won six of their last seven games, vaulting them into a tie for sixth place in the Western Conference. The NBA had visions of a dream play-in scenario with the Mavericks, Suns, Lakers, and Warriors, but the Mavericks' run has put them in prime position to pass off the Sacramento Kings. Dallas hasn't been playing many of the league's best teams during their run, but a two-point victory over the Denver Nuggets in their last home game turned some heads. Kyrie Irving seems to fit in nicely with this team, averaging 25.4 points to support Luka Doncic's 34.1 per game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Jazz-Mavericks Odds
Utah Jazz: +13.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +610
Dallas Mavericks: -13.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -900
Over: 238.5 (-110)
Under: 238.5 (-110)
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: WFAA, KJZZ
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Dallas defense has been one of the league's best over the last five games. With all of Utah's injuries, there isn't much reason to believe in the Jazz. However, they are in the top half of the league in offense over the same span and may challenge the Mavericks defense.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Jazz have a weakened team due to the injuries to their biggest stars. The team's depth will be tested on a normal night. However, the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back after playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz won't have an easy time keeping up with the young Thunder, and the Mavericks will be waiting at home for the wounded team to fly to Dallas.
The Mavericks have stepped it up at both ends of the court, but their offensive play will cause the biggest matchup in this game. The Mavs are seventh in the NBA over the last five games, averaging 115 points per game, but may have one of their most explosive games against the Jazz. Utah is 29th over the same span, allowing a whopping 124 points per game.
Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
The Jazz defense has been abysmal this season, and their lineup will have some notable absences on Thursday night. However, the absences may cause the team's defense to improve while also limiting their offense. According to their defensive rating, John Collins and Lauri Markkanen have been two of the worst defenders on the Jazz this season. However, they are two of the top four leading scorers.
This means Utah will have better defenders but less talented scorers on Thursday. The under has hit in two straight for both teams, and Dallas' defense is playing at a near-elite level. Take this game to go under, and hopefully get a boost if Dallas' scorers are resting in the fourth after the game gets out of hand.
Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Under 238.5 (-110)