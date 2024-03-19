Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is the rare player fans should never take their eyes off at any time. After all, Edwards is capable of pulling off some jaw-dropping feats of athleticism without prior notice, and during their Monday night clash against the Utah Jazz, that's exactly what Edwards did.
With the Timberwolves down by one, 66-65, in the middle of the third quarter, Edwards came storming in transition, throwing down an emphatic poster jam over Jazz big man John Collins despite taking off from the inner circle of the free-throw line. Collins stood no chance, as Edwards was already at the apex of his jump before he could even get some lift on his shot-contest attempt.
Another look at Anthony Edwards' poster dunk on John Collins 👀pic.twitter.com/zDw0kRHRCP https://t.co/j4YjcjHl1T
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024
This picture of Anthony Edwards’ dunk over John Collins is TOO COLD 😤
(📸: @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/8RIIv2nKWh
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024
Anthony Edwards' dunk caused some considerable carnage, both on John Collins and on Edwards himself. In the aftermath of the play, Edwards reportedly dislocated his finger, forcing him to exit the game to sort out the issue. (The Timberwolves star returned to the game, thankfully.) Meanwhile, the Jazz big man reportedly sustained a concussion, with Edwards leaving quite the wake of destruction with what might be the best dunk of the year.
“Ant dunked on Collins so hard he broke his finger & Collins got a concussion… that is nuts 🤯,” wrote one fan on Twitter (X). Added another, “Ant Man dunked on John Collins so bad, he out w/ a concussion. Ohmygawd lmaooo 💀.”
This actually wasn't the first time in the game that the Timberwolves star put John Collins through the ringer. Earlier, Anthony Edwards had Collins on toast, with Edwards hitting the Jazz big man with a mean crossover before finishing with an acrobatic lefty layup.
John Collins having nightmares about Ant tonight fasho… Mixed and punched on in the same game?! https://t.co/OxfxkNilro
— Wan (@juwanmccloud) March 19, 2024
Anthony Edwards' dunk simply might be retribution; earlier in the game, John Collins hit Naz Reid on the head, forcing Reid to exit the game at the half. With the Timberwolves already facing a few frontcourt injuries, Edwards is taking it upon himself to bear a heavy burden.
“Ant tried to get revenge on John Collins for what he did to Naz Reid, but now he might be hurt,” @ImDaRealAni pointed out.
Naz Reid got hit in the back of his head by John Collins and is OUT for the remainder of the Timberwolves-Jazz game.
Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/bzUEtR1Vo4
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024
In the end, Edwards finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Timberwolves to a 114-104 victory over the Jazz.