The New York Jets are expected to have two key offensive players when they battle with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The New York Jets are looking for any answers on offense that will help them get a much needed win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. The Jets are getting some good news: both running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are expected to be good to go for the game.

The Jets are expected to have both players available against the Falcons, per NFL Network. Hall has been battling a hamstring injury, while Cook had been nursing a shoulder. The Jets' running game relies on both players, especially Hall, to get some carries.

The Jets are reeling, having lost four games in a row. The Jets' offense has been next to non-existent, scoring no more than 13 points in any of those losses. The 4-7 team needs Hall especially to get the chains moving and points on the scoreboard. Hall has 569 rushing yards this season but hasn't rushed for more than 100 yards in a game since an October 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Dalvin Cook has been used much more sparingly for the Jets. Cook has a disappointing 162 yards rushing this season on only 50 carries. He had only one carry for the team in their last game, a loss to the Dolphins. Cook had been a power when he was in Minnesota, rushing for more than 1,000 yards each of the last four seasons for the Vikings.

The Jets certainly need both players to stop this losing streak and get back in the win column. The Jets defense has played with a lot of heart at times, but the offense just hasn't been able to give them enough support.

The Falcons enter the game with a 5-6 record. The Jets and Falcons kick off at 1 Eastern on Sunday.