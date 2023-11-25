New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is needing more from running back Breece Hall as the team endures a four-game losing streak.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is hoping to get some more production from his running back Breece Hall. Saleh is being a bit critical of Hall's play following another disappointing loss for the Jets Friday to the Miami Dolphins. Saleh is hoping Hall will get more physical, hard runs than going for a home run touchdown on every carry, per The Athletic.

The Jets are now 4-7 on the season following a 34-13 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins at home Friday. It was the team's fourth loss in a row. At times, it seemed the Jets were pulling teeth out on the field just to get a first down. The Jets offense looked stagnant throughout the game, as Breece Hall only gained 25 yards on 7 carries. Following the game, Jets coach Saleh stated Hall is a special talent, but needs to fight for more yards.

It isn't all Hall's fault. The Jets' offensive line wasn't giving him much to go with, and the team allowed seven sacks in the game. The offense managed only 159 total yards in the game and Jets quarterback Tim Boyle struggled to pass the ball for most of the contest, throwing for only 179 yards with two interceptions. One of the interceptions was on a Hail Mary play at the end of the first half that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown.

Still, the Jets realize that for the team to turn this losing season around, they need a lot more from Breece Hall. Hall had sparked the offense earlier in the season, and is a key part of their scoring strategy since Aaron Rodgers is out for the season. On the season, Hall has 124 carries for 569 yards, with two rushing touchdowns.

Hall's next opportunity to impress his coach is on December 3, when the team hosts the Atlanta Falcons.