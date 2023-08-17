The New York Jets had been pursuing Dalvin Cook for quite some time, and they finally managed to sign him to a one-year deal on Monday for the 2023 season. Cook's addition to a backfield that already features Breece Hall makes the Jets even more dangerous than they already were, and that's saying quite a lot given that they traded for Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason.

While everyone is wondering what sort of role Cook will have within New York's offense this upcoming season, especially when it comes to working in tandem with Hall, folks who pick up the program at every game had another big question for Cook; what number will he be wearing when he takes the field for New York? Turns out Cook will be ditching the number four that he wore last season with the Minnesota Vikings in favor of returning to his old number 33.

Cook donned the number 33 during the first five seasons of his career with the Vikings, before making the change to number four, which was his number for three seasons in college at Florida State, in 2022 with the NFL loosening its policy on which players can wear which jersey numbers. With D.J. Reed repping the number four in New York, though, Cook opted to turn back the clock and go back to wearing his old number 33.

It will be cool to see Cook wearing his old number again after a brief change for one season, but chances are many fans won't care much about what number Cook wears. If the talented veteran running back can help the Jets capitalize on their potential this upcoming season, fans of the team will be OK with Cook wearing whichever number he pleases.