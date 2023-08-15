The New York Jets added a major signee to their roster as training camp rolls on, inking Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal on Monday night. After the excitement settles, the team has to work on sharing the load with their star backs in the most efficient way possible.

The Jets recently activated Breece Hall after acquiring Cook, as the second-year RB from Iowa State is nearly recovered from a torn ACL 10 months ago. They reportedly want to give the bulk of the carries to the veteran Cook early on, while Hall gets his legs back under him and returns to 100%, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The pressure is now on new offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett to spread the ball around their talented but crowded backfield.

“There's only one football,” Hackett told ESPN. “You always want everybody to want the ball at all times, and I think we have a lot of people that want the ball and deserve the ball.”

Head coach Robert Saleh wanted to make sure there was no congestion or drama amongst the backs, and personally called each player before the deal was made public. Saleh said it was “very, very important to make sure everybody was on board, and comfortable with their role.”

The Jets odds to win their division caught a slight bump, moving up to +250 on FanDuel Sportsbook after previously sitting at +270. They will have to duke it out with the Buffalo Bills (+120) and Miami Dolphins (+290) for the top spot, in a race that could see all three making the playoffs. The Jets Super Bowl odds remain unchanged at +1800 despite the new addition and their influx of new bets after last week's Hard Knocks debut.