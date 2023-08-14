Running back Dalvin Cook is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dalvin Cook was the top free agent available, and after visiting with the Jets earlier this summer, he is signing with the team. It gives the Jets a star-studded offense alongside Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.

Cook was released from the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason after Minnesota was not able to find a trade for him. He was one of the star players on the Vikings over the last couple of seasons alongside Justin Jefferson. His release was indicative of how manny teams value running backs in today's NFL.

Now, the Jets are not depending on Breece Hall coming back off of ACL surgery and hoping that he gets back to his peak form from his rookie season. The Jets can now have Cook as their lead back, giving Breece Hall time to get back to 100%.

For Cook, he lands on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations this season. Aaron Rodgers was obviously the biggest addition to the team this offseason. Garrett Wilson had a very strong rookie campaign for the Jets as well, and the team's defense seems ready to compete with players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets fare this season with a lot of new faces on the team, but the expectation is clear. They want to contend for a championship this season.