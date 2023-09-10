Rex Ryan knows a thing or two about the top teams in New York Jets history. Ryan coached two of the best, leading the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive seasons over a decade ago.

That 2010 team was 11-5, tied for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 12-4 mark in 1998.

But as great as those Jets teams were, Ryan made a bold claim about this season’s squad.

“This is the most talented roster the Jets have ever had,” the ESPN analyst said on air Sunday.

That’s a mouthful since the Jets have not made the playoffs in 12 seasons, Ryan’s second season coaching them. They were 7-10 last season but lost their final six games to blow a chance to make the playoffs. Their defense was ranked No. 4 in the NFL and return two All-Pros in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner.

Oh, and Aaron Rodgers was acquired from the Green Bay Packers to play quarterback and set the tone that the Jets are a legit Super Bowl contender.

“The thing I love about Aaron Rodgers is that we’re getting a crazy Aaron Rodgers,” Ryan said. “It’s like, ‘I’m going to show you how great I am.’ … I believe the hype is real.”

Ryan, who like current Jets coach Robert Saleh was considered to be one of the top defensive minds in the NFL, is all in on New York’s defense this season.

Earlier in the week he compared his No. 1 defense in 2010 to the current group in a conversation with ESPN reporter Rich Cimini.

“We were great, but we never had this kind of talent,” Ryan offered.

The Jets were 11-3 in 1968 with Joe Namath at quarterback. They won Super Bowl III that season and have not returned to the Big Game since. Ryan predicted Sunday that the Jets will win the Super Bowl this season.