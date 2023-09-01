Few teams will be in the spotlight more during the 2023 NFL season than the New York Jets. Some predict Super Bowl glory for Gang Green, while others expect a colossal flop. With Week 1 of the season approaching, it's time for some bold Jets predictions.

Much of the season depends on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Is the 39-year-old still at the height of his powers or was last season a sign of a distinct downturn in his play?

Time will tell and answers will begin to surface when the Jets host the mighty Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

So, with much hype and buildup, let’s take a look at four bold Jets predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

4. Garrett Wilson will display great chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, reach 100 receptions

Aaron Rodgers is going to make the Jets better in so many ways this season. But the one player who will benefit the most statistically is wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The pair has shown great chemistry already in training camp and the preseason. Rodgers has likened Wilson to his all-time favorite target Davante Adams, which is high praise indeed.

Wilson has the talent and work ethic to meet that standard this season. Look for the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year to become the second player in Jets history with 100 receptions in a season (Brandon Marshall, 109, in 2015). He’ll make the Pro Bowl and receive All-Pro consideration.

Bonus prediction: Rodgers’ second favorite target this season will not be one of his former Green Bay Packers teammates, Allen Lazard or Randall Cobb. Instead, tight end Tyler Conklin will finish second on the team in receptions.

3. Jermaine Johnson will break out, start more games at DE than Carl Lawson

The third of three first-round picks by the Jets last season, Jermaine Johnson didn’t have a rookie campaign comparable to Wilson or Sauce Gardner. He was effective against the run and had 2.5 sacks but was far from dominant.

That will change this season. Johnson was a monster in the preseason, a game wrecker on the edge and a man on a mission. He looks the part of a three-down defensive end, one equally as effective against the run and pass.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jermaine Johnson looked unstoppable this preseason. He was constantly in the backfield & manhandling guys in every single game He's a starter now, & the way he's transformed his body & how he's looked this preseason, I don't see that changing He's looked great against the run &… pic.twitter.com/d1zx97DKwj — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 28, 2023

The Jets heavily rotate their linemen, but Johnson is going to receive increased reps, especially with starter Carl Lawson nursing a bad back. Lawson has been injury-prone in his career and very well could miss playing time this season. That would open the door for Johnson, who will take full advantage of the opportunity.

Bonus prediction: First-round pick Will McDonald IV will play primarily in pass rushing situations and finish with five sacks.

2. Three young players will solidify offensive line for present, future

The offensive line will be a work in progress early in the season but will eventually solidify behind three younger players.

Third-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will emerge as a star. He was on his way to the Pro Bowl last season before sustaining a torn triceps. Nothing gets in his way this year. The 24-year-old will receive his first Pro Bowl invitation and will get All-Pro consideration, as well. Yes, he’s that good.

Rookie Joe Tippmann will begin the season as a backup center and guard. But after a slow start to training camp, he has improved a lot and played well in the preseason. The massive lineman (6-foot-6, 317 pounds) will overtake veteran Connor McGovern as the starting center before the season ends, and he will hold that spot for the next decade.

Tackle Mekhi Becton will miss a game or two but remain healthier in 2023 than in any of his previous three seasons. The 24-year-old will live up to his rookie-year hype (2020) and become a force on the right side of the line. Becton will play so well that the Jets will look to re-sign him this offseason with plans to make him the starting left tackle in 2024.

Bonus prediction: The Jets will start slowly in the run game but will take off in the second half of the season. Breece Hall, despite coming off a torn ACL, will emerge down the stretch as the No. 1 back ahead of Dalvin Cook.

1. Jets will win 10 games, make playoffs first time since 2010

The Jets must manage a ton of pressure and massive expectations in 2023. It’s a huge leap from missing the playoffs the past 12 seasons to being a Super Bowl contender.

But with Rodgers as their focal point and leader, the Jets will overcome some early struggles with a difficult schedule to end their playoff drought. The Jets won’t win their division but will earn a Wild Card berth. Look for New York to finish 10-7, their first winning season since 2015, but their Super Bowl drought dating to 1969 will continue.