It’s clear Robert Saleh doesn’t care about Elijah Moore’s trade request from the New York Jets. All the Jets coach is concerned about is making sure the 22-year-old helps the Jets win a game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

When asked Wednesday if Moore still wants to be traded, Saleh responded, “I don’t know. I didn’t ask him.”

Moore requested a trade last week after a reported confrontation with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur about his diminished role this season. The talented young wide receiver was granted a personal day away from the team Thursday and was then inactive for New York’s 16-9 road win against the Denver Broncos last week. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan told Moore to “grow up” in a scathing take on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

As for trading Moore, Saleh said last week that’s “not an option.”

Robert Saleh is chatting up Elijah Moore. pic.twitter.com/SZg22u3HPY — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) October 26, 2022

Moore returned to the Jets Monday and practiced Wednesday. Saleh expects him to play this week despite Moore’s cryptic tweet Tuesday about “FACING PERSECUTION.”

“He’s good. We’re all good,” Saleh said about Moore’s attitude. “We’ll see if we can get him the ball and make a few plays.”

Moore has 16 receptions and zero touchdowns on 29 targets for 203 yards in six games played this season. In Weeks 4-6, after quarterback Zach Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery, Moore caught four passes on eight targets. That led to his trade request.

Saleh contended Wednesday that Moore is not a distraction to the team despite his frustration.

“He’s been fine. Is there frustration? There probably still is. But he’s not quitting on anybody. He’s not dogging it … he just wants to contribute.”

Saleh added that perhaps Moore could spark the Jets this week with “fresh legs.” New York has run the ball well but struggled in the passing game, throwing for only 231 yards the past two weeks. In addition, veteran receiver Corey Davis sustained a knee injury last week, did not practice Wednesday and is questionable to play against the Patriots. Running back Breece Hall is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Despite the drama, the Jets are 5-2, second in the AFC East, and have won four games in a row.